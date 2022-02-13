Helen Ann Hayes Standridge of the Dallas-Fort Worth area passed into the arms of Jesus on January 28, 2022, at the age of 85. She was born on January 23, 1937, to Warren Joseph Hayes and Dorothy Edna Gonsoulin Hayes in New Iberia.
The family will have a celebration of life gathering at 1 p.m. at the Fort Worth Botanic Gardens, April 9, 2022, in the Oval Rose Garden. BJ and Helen’s wishes were for their ashes to be spread in their favorite fishing spot at Lake Fork, which will take place later in the Spring.
Helen grew up in New Iberia where she went to school and met the love of her life, Billy Jay (BJ) Standridge, where they dated throughout high school, with supervision, usually little sister Joan as their chaperone. She graduated from New Iberia High School in 1954. After graduation Helen worked for Texaco Oil and Gas for several years.
Helen and Billy Jay Standridge married on June 22, 1957. Helen and BJ left New Iberia for BJ’s continued service in the Navy. Helen, as a domestic engineer, supported and encouraged BJ through years of service in the Navy. During one of his deployments, Helen went back to New Iberia to be with family as she was due with their first child Jamie Katharine. A few years later they would have their second child Kevin Lynn. BJ was then stationed in Coronado, California, where they lived for several years. It was there that their third child Kimberly Ann was born.
After the Navy, Helen supported BJ’s decision to join American Airlines to continue his love of flying. She selflessly encouraged, loved and supported his endeavor and career throughout their lives. They were very excited that this career change would have them move to the Dallas/Fort Worth area closer to family. They made an incredible number of memories there with family and friends. Helen volunteered with many organizations in the Mid-Cities area, as well as helped with each of her children’s extra-curricular activities, from Pee Wee football and cheerleading, Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts and PTA with the schools.
She helped with phone calls for patients at MD Anderson that were recently diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, which she herself had battled. She was an instrument of hope to all she spoke with. Helen was truly a blessing to all that met her, a true friend’s friend. Her faith was paramount in her life. She exemplified a selfless, loving, Christ-like life, putting the needs of others before her own. She never met a stranger and Helen showed boundless love, AGAPE love, to everyone she met. Helen always helped those that were hungry in her community among other local charities and organizations like St. Jude.
Helen had a passion for studying God’s word and was committed to daily growing in her relationship with her savior, Jesus Christ. She placed God first, then family and friends. She was always willing to stop anything she was doing to visit and listen to anyone. She was a gifted listener and confidant to those in need of wise counsel. She would ‘highly suggest’ her opinion or thoughts and ideas on the matter, usually only when asked.
Helen was also blessed with an incredible sense of humor, which everyone needs to have in this family. Her smile and laugh were infectious. She lit up a room with her exuding love and laughter. She especially loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and spending time with each of them. She was always excited for any holiday or weekend that the family would get together. She embraced time with her family and would make the most of every moment. She loved spending time in nature, whether it was planting her roses and playing in her greenhouse or fishing with BJ and the family. She and BJ always called their lake retreat, “Shangri-la”. They would go for a week and end up staying an extra week, enjoying life with each other in God’s majestic beauty.
Helen is now reunited with her loved ones and finally with BJ after 20 years in perfection, as promised, in the presence of God, this Hope we have in Christ. She has graced us all with her unconditional love and support. We are so blessed to have had her in our lives. Helen will always be remembered as a loving mom, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, niece and friend. She loved and laughed heartily and was an instrument of God’s peace, a Proverbs 31 woman.
Helen is survived by her children Jamie Standridge of McKinney, Texas, Kevin Standridge and Barbara Kim Standridge of Longview, Texas, and Kimberly Standridge Rosato and husband Michael Rosato of Sugar Land, Texas; grandchildren Bryce Standridge and wife Heather of Longview, Texas, Natalie Rosato Gebhart and husband Ryan of Plano, Texas, Nicole Rosato Toler and husband Jon Michael of Fort Worth, Texas, Dominic Rosato of Austin, Texas, Naomi Rosato Kent and husband Jarrod of Vernal, Utah, Hunter Standridge of Longview, Texas, and Dylan Rosato of Austin, Texas; great-grandchildren Colton, Colby, Chloe, Ellington, Sawyer, Tatum, Beckham, Emerson, Eloise, Ryker and another due in April; sisters Joan Hayes Gullaksen and husband Herb of Frisco, Texas, and Susan Hayes Fagan and husband Vern of Ponchatoula; brothers Richard Hayes and wife Beverly of New Iberia and Steven Hayes and wife Stephanie of New Iberia; her aunt Florence Gonsoulin Gossen and husband Gilbert of Lafayette; uncle Andrew Gonsoulin of New Iberia; and several nieces, nephews and numerous other family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your local food bank or helping those around you with specific needs.
To view a memorial video, convey condolences or sign an online registry, visit TJMfuneral.com.