A native of St. Martinville and a resident of Youngsville, Helen Ann Dugan Warren passed away on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at 6:15 p.m. at her residence with her family by her side.
She was a very proud grandmother and great-grandmother. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren kept her going. She was so proud of them and they always made her smile. She always had a great time when around them. Her hobbies were camping and fishing, playing her slot machines, playing on her IPAD and taking care of her two dogs (The Girls) Gracie and Precious and her cat Green Eyes.
Helen is survived by her husband, Hans Warren; her three children, Nicki Reaux (Zac), Natalie Trosclair (Mel) and Ned Comeaux Jr. (Julie); her brother Ernest Dugan Jr. (Dianne); and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest Dugan Sr. and Eunice Roseberry; stepdad, Maurice Champagne (Cowboy); stepmom, (Mamou); her sister Christy Belaire; niece Christyal Belaire Chiasson; and brother-in-law Leroy Belaire.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Acadiana for all they have done to keep Helen comfortable while in their care, and her nurses Katie Latiolais, Amy Green and Melissa Vital for helping Helen on a daily basis. You all have a great heart for all you do for your patients and the awesome care you give. Thanks for all the love and support you have provided us during this very difficult time. We would also like to thank all of our family and friends for your love and support as well. We appreciate each and every one of you.
In keeping with Mrs. Helen’s wishes, no services will be held at this time.