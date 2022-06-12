JEANERETTE— Funeral services will be conducted for Helen Adams LeBlanc, 68, at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at David Funeral Home in Jeanerette, with Father Joel Faulk officiating. Entombment will follow at St. John Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until time of service on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. A Rosary will be prayed at 1:30 p.m. in the funeral home on Tuesday.
A native of Lake Charles, raised in Gueydan and a resident of Jeanerette, Helen passed away peacefully at 10:27 p.m. on Friday, May 26, 2022, at her residence after a brief illness with her family by her side. She enjoyed reading and spending time with her family. She loved spending time with her Cupcake Ladies.
She is survived by her two daughters, Kelly LeBlanc Louviere (Chad) and Sara LeBlanc Blanchard (Joey); her five grandchildren, Lexie Louviere (Kyle), Blake Louviere, Alex Blanchard, Karlie Blanchard and Colton “Tommy” Blanchard; her sister Harriet Adams Ritter; and her brother Relay “Joey” Adams Jr.
She was preceded in death by her husband Vernice J. LeBlanc Jr.; her parents Relay J. Adams Sr. and Joycelyn Saltzman Adams; her sister Peggy Adams Terhall; and her brother Thomas Paul Adams.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Chad Louviere, Joey Blanchard, Blake Louviere, Alex Blanchard, Kyle Battaglio and Relay “Joey” Adams Jr.
Honored to serve as honorary pallbearers are Darrell Choate Sr., Scott Petry, John Horn, Joseph Adams and Luke Horn Jr.
The family would like to thank Jeaneen LeBlanc with Traditions Hospice, Khili Trahan, Fran Thierry and Katelyn Jalbert, along with others at the oncology department at Our Lady of Lourdes.