A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mrs. Helen A. Polk, the former Helen Adams, 81, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at St. Edward Roman Catholic Church with Fr. Thomas James, SVD, Celebrant and Fr. Thomas Vu, Pastor.
Entombment will be in St. Edward Roman Catholic Church Cemetery Mausoleum in New Iberia.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday at Fletcher Funeral Home 7 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. with a Rosary to be recited at 9 a.m.
A resident of New Iberia, she passed at 4:10 a.m. on February 18, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
Helen was a lifelong member of St. Edward Roman Catholic Church. She served at St. Edward Catholic School for 48 years in the capacity of an educator and assistant principal. She was a beautiful person both inside and out who had a passion for learning and lived life to the fullest. She told you exactly what was on her mind at all times. She loved to shop, cook for her family, and bake. She loved shopping the most! Helen was very particular about everything especially in her classy appearance. There was nothing more important to her than family, especially her children and grandchildren. She made a positive impact and added value to so many lives for generations.
She leaves to cherish her memory, one daughter, Anna Polk Delahoussaye (Ken Jr.) of New Iberia; one son, Herman R. Polk (Loretta) of Lafayette; five grandchildren, Miles J. Delahoussaye, Rodney Blake Polk (Kelsey), Brittany Elizabeth Polk, Blair Polk and Nicole Delahoussaye; two great-grandchildren, Kali Tauriac and Eleanor Polk; four sisters, Dora Adams, Gladys Batiste both of Lafayette, Hilda Polk (Harold) and Gracie Doucet (Oswald) of New Iberia; one brother, Joe Adams; sisters-in-law Delores Adams, Serella Adams, Unella Landry (Edward Sr.), Marlene Barras (Wendell) and Sheena Wyrick (Jimmy); brother-in-law Vincent Smith (Shirley); and nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman Polk; parents, Walter and Anna Antoine Adams; two brothers, Telespore “T-Boy” Adams and Junius Polk; sisters-in-law Irene Polk Brown, Adline Polk Polite, Lillian Polk, Hazel Polk Henry, Alma Polk and Lubertha Thibodeaux; brothers-in-law Clarence Polk Sr., Albert Polk Sr., Whitney G. Polk and Adam Thibodeaux.
Active Pallbearers are Blake Polk, Blair Polk, Jeremy Doucet, Clavern J. Adams, Todd Wilson and Junius Adams.
Honorary Pallbearers are Vincent Smith, Harold Polk, Joe Adams, Deacon Roland Jeanlouis, Keenan Johnson and Phillip T. Neezy.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.