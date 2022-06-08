Hazel Sedotal Dugas passed away peacefully June 6, 2022, in her home surrounded by family.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Pellerin Funeral Home.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 9 a.m. until Recitation of the Rosary at 11 a.m. at the funeral home on Thursday.
Hazel was born in New Iberia on August 13, 1942, to the late Leonie “Slim” Sedotal and Estelle Landry Sedotal. She was a dedicated mother and grandmother that enjoyed being surrounded by family and hearing stories of her kids’ childhood shenanigans. Ms. Dugas was a retiree of Piccadilly.
Ms. Dugas is survived by two sons, Terry Dugas (Susan) of Houston, Texas and Gene Dugas (Tammy) of New Iberia; daughters Cyndi Dugas Melancon (Saul) and Amy Dugas Alexis (Robert), both of New Iberia; a sister Juliette Sedotal Leleux of New Iberia; a brother Michael Sedotal of Lake Charles; grandchildren Karen Dugas Dutton (Aaron), Terry “TJ” Hebert, Quinten Dugas, David Dugas, Bradley Louviere, Leah Garb, Kaylon Hicks, Giovanna Sassone, Tajah Spencer and Tricia Collins; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and a host of beloved nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister Kathleen Sedotal Bouton; a brother Hayward Sedotal; and a granddaughter Heather Dugas.
Pallbearers will be Bradley Louviere, Christopher Leleux Sr., Craig Leleux, Derek Leleux, Saul Melancon and Wayne Leleux.
Honorary pallbearer is Michael Sedotal.
Special thanks to Acadian Hospice for their guidance and support during this difficult time.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.
