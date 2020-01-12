Hazel “Cora” Placide

A Home-going Celebration will be held for Mrs. Hazel “Cora” Jones Placide, 79, at 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church with Rev. Mark Lewis, pastor, officiating.
She will await the resurrection in Mt. Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery in New Iberia.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at Fletcher Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, from 5 p.m.to 9 p.m. and resume at the church on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at 8 a.m. until the time of the service.
A resident of New Iberia, she passed at 11:43 a.m. Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her family.
Cora, as she was affectionately known, accepted Christ as her Savior and was a member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church where she was a former usher.
She was a former member of the Order of Eastern Stars.
She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Mr. Wilfred Placide Jr. of New Iberia; two daughters, Debra Landry (Kenneth) and Edith Moore (Michael Sr.); one son, Craig Green (Belinda); a niece whom she loved and reared as a daughter, Linda Vitto (Don); two grandchildren, Shinell Jones Marks and Dannie Lee Moore Jr. of New Iberia; stepsister Barbara Williams; stepbrother James Wiliams, all of New Iberia; one godchild, Walter “Trey” Kimble Jr. of New Iberia; two sisters-in-law, Mary Alice Goffrey and Lois Lopez (Howard) of New Iberia; two brothers-in-law, Charles Placide Sr. (Lenora) of New Iberia and Larry Placide (Ellen) of Jeanerette; two special longtime friends, Josie Kimble of Jeanerette and Louise Moore of New Iberia; 10 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, church family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Bernard Green; parents Milton Jones and Edith Bell Derouen; grandchild LaSonia Faye Jones; brother Alton Gene Jones; sister Gertrude Jones Landry; father-in-law Wilfred Placide Sr.; mother-in-law Sadie Vital Placide; godchildren Cynthia “Micey” Wingfield, Troy Lewis and Gilbert Polk; and her best friend, Dessie Mae Morris.
Active pallbearers are Michael Moore Sr., Jason Jones, Jermaine Jones, Clarence Jones, Alton Jones Jr., Wallace Jones and Martell Tilman.
Honorary pallbearers are Wilfred Placide Jr., Jimmy Jones Jr., Craig Green, Dannie “Hoover” Moore Jr., Dannie Moore III, Michael Moore Jr., Troy Jones, James Knapp, Kenneth Landry, Larry Placide Sr., Charles Placide Sr., Weldon “Don” Vitto Sr., Weldon Vitto Jr. and Walter Kimball Jr.
