Hattie Goodwill Eaglin

RAYNE — A home-going celebration of life will be held for Mrs. Hattie G. Eaglin, 103, the former Hattie Goodwill, at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Cunningham CME Church, with Pastor Michael Eaglin officiating. She will await the resurrection in Community Garden Church Cemetery in Rayne.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday at Eagle’s Wings Church Ministry on Hwy. 182 in Cade from 8 a.m. until 9:15 a.m. The visitation will resume at Cunningham CME Church at 300 West Harrop Street in Rayne from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing will be required for all attendees at the church and cemetery.
A native of Rayne and resident of Cade, she passed away at 5:03 a.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center.
Mrs. Eaglin was the oldest member of Cunningham CME Church in Rayne. She was presently attending Eagle’s Wings Church under the leadership of her grandson Pastor Michael Eaglin.
She leaves to cherish her memory six grandchildren, Pastor Michael Eaglin (Carlotta) of Cade, Dena Eaglin (Bridget) of Jeanerette, Daniel Comeaux of Rayne, Ella Butts (Roy) of Jeanerette and Regina Sonnier (Larry) of Rayne; and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Eaglin; two infant sons; two daughters, Lillie Mae Eaglin and Nettie Mae Comeaux; her parents, George Goodwill and Ella White Goodwill; two brothers, Walter Goodwill and Leonce Goodwill; and one sister, Mattie Goodwill.
Active pallbearers will be Christopher Thomas, Roy Butts Jr., Donald Eaglin, Charles Eaglin, Tyrone Pleasant and Rayon Pleasant.
Honorary pallbearers will be Daniel Comeaux, Larry Richard, Dena Eaglin, Alton Celestine, Lionel Pleasant, Roy Butts Sr., Alton Pleasant and Robert Goodwill Sr.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.