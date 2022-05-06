Harvey James Cormier Sr.
Funeral services will be conducted for Harvey James Cormier Sr., 86, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at St. Edward Catholic Church, 175 Ambassador W. Lemell Drive, with Rev. Canon, A. Gerard Jordan, O. Praem., celebrant. Entombment will follow at St. Edward Catholic Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be observed from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, May 6, 2022, at Journet & Bolden Funeral Home, 711 S. Corinne Street and will resume from 8 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday, May 7, 2022. A Rosary will be prayed at 8:30 a.m.
Harvey James Cormier Sr. was born on April 1, 1936, to the late Nicholas James “Jim” Cormier Sr. and Irma Jones Cormier. He married Sandra Marie Broussard Cormier on January 26,1956.
Harvey was a graduate of Jonas Henderson High School Class of 1956. He worked as a miner at the International Salt Mine Company in Avery Island for many years, where he later retired.
Harvey was a lifelong member of St. Edward Catholic Church, where he served as an usher and as a member of the Knights of Peter Claver. He was also a member of the Outstanding 12 Community Service Club.
Harvey had a zest for living, traveling, golf and family. His wealth of knowledge was astounding. His life touched everyone who came in his presence. His happiness and jubilation truly emerged through his family’s successes and accomplishments. His legacy of values, standards and wisdom will be cherished forever by all who knew him.
He leaves to cherish his memory his devoted wife of 65 years, Sandra B. Cormier of New Iberia; seven children, Harvey Cormier Jr. (Mary Ann), Keith E. Cormier (Debra), Karen C. Lightfoot (David Sr.) all of New Iberia, David A. Cormier (Toni) of Covington, Georgia, Patrice C. McGruder (Eugene) of Pflugerville, Texas, Estella C. Mangram (Dr. Alicia) of Paradise Valley, Arizona and Kevin P. Cormier (Karen) of Chula Vista, California; his siblings Dr. Nicholas Cormier Jr. (Patricia), Tyrone Cormier (Patricia), Mary C. Thomas (Maxime); 14 grandchildren; 26 beautiful great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; his in-laws Marian Broussard, Bobbie Broussard, Annette G. Salaam, Gerald Broussard, Oscar Broussard (Angie), Carol B. Vital (Otto), Larry Broussard (Elizabeth), Stacy B. Jackson (Danny) and Tracy Broussard (Carol); two godchildren, Mary Irma “Priss” and Cynthia Jacquet; special caregivers; granddaughter Lekisha L. Jones (Joseph); a special cousin Albert Jones of New Orleans; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings Barbara A. Cormier, Lillie C. Thompson and Phillip Cormier/Abdulhakeem Salaam; and in-laws Donald Broussard, Leonard Broussard and Henry Thompson.
Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.journetandboldenfuneralhome.com.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Journet & Bolden Funeral Home, 711 S. Corinne Street, New Iberia, LA 70560, 369-3638.