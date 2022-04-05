Harry V. Feist Sr.

“I never thought God would allow me to live as long as I have, and I thank Him for it. I’m not ready to die, but when God calls me, I’m ready to go.”
These are the words spoken by our Dad, Harry Vange Feist Sr., who was called home by God in the evening of Saturday, April 2, 2022. Two months shy of his 90th birthday (May 30, 1932), the patriarch of our family died but left a lasting legacy that will live on through his children and his children’s children.
Dad’s home going services will be held at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church on Saturday, April 9, 2022, with Fr. Francis Demoah, celebrant officiating. A public visitation will begin at 9 a.m., the Rosary at 10:30 a.m. and the Mass at 11 a.m. He will be buried in St. Edward Catholic Church Cemetery in New Iberia immediately following the Mass.
Dad loved life and lived it to the fullest, but most importantly, he lived a Christ-centered, blessed life. Dad’s wife of 42 years, Geraldine Gardner Feist of New Iberia, proceeded him in death on February 20, 2004. He referenced Mom as “the love of my life”, and growing old without her was at times very difficult. Knowing her death was imminent, Mom would often say “Take care of your Dad. Take good care of him.” Her words were etched in our souls, especially during Dad’s later years when care giving became more demanding. Dad and Mom are now united in heaven.
Next to God, family was everything to Dad. Gary Wayne Feist (Edna Collins), Dad’s oldest son, preceded him in death, but before leaving this earth, Gary provided love and care to Dad on a daily basis. They would enjoy fishing, taking long rides and Gary’s good cooking. When Dad’s memory failed him and he couldn’t remember Gary’s name, he would often say “Where’s my podna? You know who I’m talking about? When’s he coming back?” For weeks after Gary’s death, Dad asked for him, his podna. During Dad’s hospitalization in August 2021, he said in a clear voice “Call Gary, Elwin and Harry to come cause I won’t be here too much longer.” Little did he know, Gary was already awaiting him in heaven.
In addition to our oldest brother Gary, Dad’s off springs include Elwin Carol Feist, Dr. Anita Vallette Feist, Dr. Sonja Feist-Price (Cleophus “Tino”) and Harry Feist Jr. (Kathleen “Kathy”). As I type these words, I can hear dad saying, “Be sure to use your handle. You have to say Doctor and I have two of them.” Dad has six grandchildren Alyssa Feist, Kendra West, Melvin Thorn, Cameron Feist, Gabrielle Price and Hannah Price. Zachery Prevot, whom Dad adored, is his only great-grandchild. He enjoyed holding Zack, even though Zack is a big boy and doesn’t like to be held. Dad is survived by his brother-in-law David “Bubba” Gardner, Mom’s youngest brother.
Dad never graduated high school or college, but he recognized the value of a college education. He instilled in all of us a life-long love for learning and education and would proudly proclaim that all of his children have more than a high school education. Dad lived vicariously through his children and grandchildren’s educational attainment and success and his spirit lives on through our academic and career pursuits. Dad left a lasting legacy of many things, including the importance of family, dreaming big and working hard, the power of education, never taking no for an answer and a love for traveling, music, singing, reading and dancing. More important than any of these temporal things, Dad taught us about the power of God, having an intimate relationship with our Lord and Savor Jesus Christ and the power of prayer. At times, when it was difficult for Dad to formulate a wordy pray, he would simply say “Jesus. Jesus. Jesus, Jesus help me Jesus.” He also took great pride praying God’s blessing over meals and our family.
Dad was the last living offspring of “Mother and Daddy,” the late Maryland Grant Feist and Joseph “Joe” Feist. He is proceeded in death by his sisters and brothers Doris Ruth Solco, whom Dad called “my best friend, my everything,” Effie Lee Green (Douglas), Mary Martrell Conor (Willie), Wanda Cesar (Stafford), Arnold “Pilly” Feist (Rena Mae) and Warren Feist (Shirley). Dad also is survived by a host of nieces and nephews who live both near and far. He enjoyed his daily walks to the family home, which he called “the Big House,” and sitting on the front porch. His time there allowed him to feel close to “Mother and Daddy”.
During Dad’s later years, he was no longer interested in traveling. It’s probably because he feared that he wouldn’t return home. Dad referenced Southwest Louisiana as “God’s Country.” He loved Jeanerette and there was no other place in the world he wanted to be. Dad wanted to age in place at his home, the home where he and Mom raised their family. With God’s help and a village of family and fictive kin, Dad lived in his home until he fell ill on Sunday, March 27, 2022. Andrea Smith Provost was an angel sent from God. She deserves a star in her heavenly crown for the ways she cared for Dad. Andrea’s Dad, Larry Smith, was Dad’s daily compadre and they enjoyed each other’s company. Other members of our village included Tajakia “Tee” Jackson and her late mother Connie Franklin. Dad was never one to stay in one place for long and Tee’s and Connie’s watchful eyes helped to build a hedge of protection around him. We are also thankful to Shankqueline Williams and Ladarius Williams for their role in caring for Dad. We appreciate Priority Medical Care and Jared Benoit who was always responsive to fulfilling dad’s care giving needs.
The journey of caring for someone with dementia is at times long, lonely and difficult. Cynthia Jones, Auntie Doris’ oldest offspring, was truly a blessing. Her words of witness, encouragement, scriptures and prayers served as the fuel we needed to care for Dad. She always called or texted at times when encouragement and affirmation were needed the most. Thank you, Cynthia Perhaps you took the time to stop by to visit Dad, take him to church, as was the case with Aunt Rena Mae, greet him with a smile or a firm handshake or kept him well groomed, as was the case with his barber, Johnny. No matter the role you played, whether big or small, thank you. Your thoughtfulness is appreciated and positively impacted Dad’s quality of life.
As Dad’s memory grew faint, his kindness, gentleness and appreciation became greater. No matter the gesture, Dad would always say “Thank you, I sure do appreciate it,” which made it easy to go the extra mile. He never forgot his children and would often call us by name. Dad was happiest when he was surrounded by his family, especially when he had both of his girls, “Vallette and Sonja,” doting on him. He enjoyed his time spent with his sons Gary, Elwin and Harry. Dad was appreciative of his son-in-law Tino, who would take time off from work to spend time with him.
Throughout Dad’s childhood and most of his life, he was a dedicated member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in Jeanerette. Years later, he and Mom joined St. Edwards Catholic Church, Mom’s childhood church. This was one of the happiest days of Mom’s life. Dad was a proud member of St. Edwards Catholic Church in New Iberia where he attended church faithfully and was a member of the choir until he was no longer able to drive. In addition to attending St. Edwards, Dad also regularly attended Mt. Calvary Baptist Church and Our Lady of Rosary Catholic Church, both of Jeanerette. He enjoyed the Sundays when he was able to attend all three services in one day. Attending all three churches was in preparation for the day when Dad could no longer drive.
While Dad, granddad, great-granddad will be missed, his legacy will live on through us. And he will never, ever be forgotten.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Dr., New Iberia, LA 70560.