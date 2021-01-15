Harry George Champagne passed away in the evening hours of Thursday, January 7, 2021, at the age of 76.
Harry was born August 7, 1944, in New Iberia to the late Eddie and Edia Decoux Champagne and was one of three children.
Harry proudly served his country in the United States Navy and was honorably discharged. He retired from the Navy after 22 years of dedicated service and joined the Merchant Marines. Harry enjoyed crossword puzzles, cooking and watching National Geographic. He was fascinated by the natural world and animals. Harry will be truly and deeply missed by all those who knew and loved him.
Those left to cherish his memory is his daughter Brandy Champagne; stepson Joshua Heminger; and companion Claudette “Dette” Charpentier.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three siblings.
In keeping with Harry’s wishes, there will be no services. Instead, please do something kind in his memory.
Family and friends are encouraged to share their memories and condolences by visiting Harry’s memorial page at www.evangelinefuneralhome.com.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements.