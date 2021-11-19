A home-going celebration of life for Mr. Harry Allen Jr., 80, will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Fletcher Funeral Home in New Iberia, with Rev. Arthur Lee Alexander officiating. He will await the resurrection in Heavenly Rest Cemetery in Jeanerette.
A public visitation will be held at the funeral home from 8 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday, November 20, 2021.
Masks are required to be worn by all attendees at the funeral home and cemetery.
A resident of Jeanerette, he transitioned from labor to reward at 1:37 a.m. on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at Legacy of Franklin Nursing and Rehabilitation in Franklin.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Joyce Colar Allen of Jeanerette; one son, Rodney Allen (Stephanie) of Jeanerette; three daughters, Argile Johnson (KJ), Michelle Allen and Santina Allen, all of Jeanerette; eight grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; four sisters, Louise Allen, Laura Lavine (Harold), Lillie Mae Allen and Annette Lockett (Edward), all of New Iberia; one brother, Arthur Lee Allen of Jeanerette; two brothers-in-law, William Colar (Gwendolyn) and Felton Colar (Diane), both of Jeanerette; two sisters-in-law, Jerry Mae Robertson of Four Corners and Mary Allen of New Iberia; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Robin Marie Allen; great-grandson Brentrell Allen; his parents Harry Allen Sr. and Louvina Hurst; one sister, Joyce Allen; three brothers, Earl Williams, Truman Allen and Oliver Hurst; two sisters-in-law, Genevieve Moore and Lois Knatt; and five brothers-in-law, Andrew Moore Sr., Avery Knatt Sr., Raymond Robertson Sr., Paul Colar and James Colar.
Active pallbearers are Elwine Hurst, Kenneth Allen, Brandon Allen Sr., Jodrick Allen, Darrell Nelson Jr., Kennedy Johnson and Ron Allen Jr.
Honorary pallbearers are Arthur Lee Allen, Lee Allen, Felton Colar, William Colar, Harold Lavine, Edward Lockett and Rodney Allen.