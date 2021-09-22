A celebration of life for Harrison J. “Tony” Palmer will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday,
September 22, 2021, at Evangeline Funeral Home with Rev. Roland Fontenot officiating. Following the service, Mr. Palmer will be laid to rest alongside his wife at Memorial park Cemetery. Military honors will be rendered by the Iberia Veterans Honor Guard.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until the time of services.
A native of Weeks Island and resident of New Iberia, he passed away Friday, September 17, 2021, at his residence. He was 91.
Mr. Palmer proudly served in the United States Air Force. While enlisted, he received training in computer technology and began a career with IBM working with NASA on many projects, and was a former employee with Morton Salt. While working with IBM, he and his wife Lucy lived in California and was able to travel extensively on the west coast, making many memories of the beautiful landscape and sights. He retired in San Jose’ and eventually found their way back to New Iberia.
His nieces and nephews fondly remembered him as a loving uncle with a great sense of humor. His trademark “wink” gave him away that something fun was on the make. And with every wink, a good time and laughs followed. Outside of his work and travel, Harrison was an avid golfer and tennis player. He was also quite the woodworker and very talented with his hands. He would build projects, and Lucy would do the painting. It was a pastime that brought them relaxation and peace.
Harrison leaves a legacy of faith, love, compassion towards his fellow man and many good times. He will deeply missed.
Survivors include his sister-in-law Linda H. Palmer; his nephews Leslie J. Palmer (Beverly), Gary A. Palmer (Leslie), Brad Palmer and Shane Palmer (Trina); his half-brother Harry Palmer; and his niece and caregiver for many years Ethel (Cookie) Ducote.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lucy Huval Palmer; daughters Corliss Ann Palmer, Crystal Marie Palmer and Theresa Lynn Palmer; son Brian David Palmer; mother, Alice Lalande Palmer; father, Jewel D. Palmer Sr.; brothers Jewel (Jut) D. Palmer Jr. and Robert (Bobby) S. Palmer; and half-brothers Clarence (Dickie) Palmer, Timothy Palmer and Sandy Palmer.
Memorial contributions may be made in Mr. Palmer’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to your local Red Cross.
Relatives and friends are encouraged to share the memories and condolences with the family by visiting his memorial page at www.evangelinefuneralhome.com.
