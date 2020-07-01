Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in the Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers for Harriet Fremin Labit, 80, who passed away on June 29, 2020.
Deacon Art Bakeler will conduct the funeral services.
Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery.
Mrs. Labit, a resident of Lafayette, was the daughter of the late Otis Fremin and the former Adrienne Landry.
Harriet was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary, American Legion Post 69 and 2013 Golden Age Queen. She enjoyed casino trips and gardening.
She is survived by husband of 58 years, Raymond Labit; two daughters, Ramona Labit and Rachel Labit; one grandson, Gabriel Romero; three sisters, Mary Jean Pichoff, Shirley Peltier and Helen Simon; and one brother, Donald Fremin.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Harold Fremin.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, from 8 a.m. until time of service. A Rosary will be recited at 11 a.m.
Pallbearers will be Gabriel Romero, Eugene Peltier Jr., Donnie Simon, Sonny Pichoff, Christopher Williams and Byron Hebert.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to Bethany Roy, the staff of Hospice of Acadiana and Fr. Ben Pitre for their compassionate care.
Personal condolences may be sent to the Labit family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com.
Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of the funeral arrangements.