ST. MARTINVILLE — A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Harper Macie Zacharie, 2, at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Notre Dame Catholic Church, 201 Gary Street, St. Martinville, LA 70582, with Rev. Paul Onuegbe, celebrant, officiating. Entombment will follow in St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Martinville.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at the church on Thursday, June 3, 2021, from 8 a.m. until 9:45 a.m., with a Rosary to be recited at 9 a.m.
In compliance with infection control and prevention measures, masks and social distancing are required for all attendees at the church and cemetery.
A resident of Breaux Bridge, she transitioned at 5:10 p.m. on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Franklin Foundation Hospital in Franklin.
Harper was a student at ODLC in Breaux Bridge.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her parents, Travis and Valeen Mouton Zacharie of Breaux Bridge; two sisters, Laila Zacharie and Averie Zacharie of Breaux Bridge; paternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Sr. and Brigid Zacharie of Cade; maternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Alvin and Mary Ann Mouton of Breaux Bridge; maternal great-grandmother, Mrs. Marie Decuir; paternal great-grandfather, Mr. Lawrence “Papa Red Dog” Zacharie; and aunts, uncles, cousins and relatives who loved her dearly.
She was proceeded in death by her maternal great-grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Leroy and Mary Lois Mouton, Mr. and Mrs. Percy and Mary Williams and Mr. Russell Charles; paternal great-grandmother, Mrs. Willie Mae Zacharie; and maternal great-grandfather, Wonest Decuir Sr.
Active pallbearers are Eric Zacharie, Jamal Boutte, Dexter Zacharie and Homer Decuir Jr.
Honorary pallbearers are Tevin Mouton, Orlando Frederick, Kenneth Zacharie Jr. and Cavan Zacharie.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.