Harold Savoy

ST. MARTINVILLE — A private service will be held for the close family at Notre Dame Catholic Church in St. Martinville for Harold Whitney Savoy, 88, who passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020.
Rev. Abelardo Gabriel SVD will officiate at the Mass of Christian Burial. Readers will be Britley Daye and Marilyn Martin.
Gift bearers will be Kennedi Kately, Jada Etienne and Princess Etienne.
Interment will follow at House of Love Cemetery in Saint Martinville.
Harold was born July 1, 1932, in St. Martinville. He worked as a truck driver for over 40 years. Harold loved working in his yard and being with his family and friends. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his sons, John Phillip (Sonya) Savoy and Elliot Joseph (Rita) Savoy; daughters, Carlette S. (Cassidy) Kately and Claudette S. (Doug) Robertson; 15 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; brothers, Jasper (Janice) Savoy, Willie Allen (Margaret) Savoy, Charles Savoy and Wilson (Willa Mae) Savoy; sisters, Mary Joyce George, Zelma (Leroy) Banks, Monitta (Alvin) Jones and Mary Camille Savoy; and his godchild, Kevin (Tatanya) Landry.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Joyce Savoy; parents, Samson and Editha Champ Savoy; son, Harold Whitney Savoy Jr.; and brothers, Charlie Savoy, Frederick Savoy and Samuel Savoy.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Landry, Tre’mon Savoy, Kevin Martin, Gerard Williams, Sidney Lawrence and Corey Savoy.
*Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family requests that services remain private for Harold Whitney Savoy, Sr.*
