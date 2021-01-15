A graveside service will be held for Mr. Harold Polk, 81, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 16, 2021, at Holy Family Cemetery, 2807 Curtis Lane, New Iberia, LA 70560, with Rev. Carl F. Lewis Sr. officiating. Entombment will be in Holy Family Cemetery Mausoleum.
In compliance to the Louisiana pandemic mandate, masks and social distancing will be required at the cemetery.
Harold, a resident of New Iberia, passed away at 9:13 a.m. on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center in Lafayette.
He was a former member of Mount Zion Baptist Church No. 1 in Loreauville.
He leaves in God’s care to cherish his memory, his wife, Hilda Adams Polk; two daughters, Arutha Polk Fontenette and her husband, Russell Jr., of Broussard and Phyllis Polk of New Iberia; two grandchildren, Brandon Thomas Fontenette and Christian Javon Fontenette; one brother, Vincent Smith (Shirley) of Houston, Texas; three sisters, Unella Landry (Edward) of St. Martinville, Merlene Barras (Wendell) of Houston, Texas, and Shirlene Wyrick (Jimmy) of Bakersfield, California; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends who miss him dearly.
He is preceded in death by his father, Satisfield Polk; his mother, Juzella Polk Lewis; six sisters Shirley Thibodeaux, Irene Brown, Adeline Polite, Hazel Henry, Alma Polk and Lillian Polk; five brothers Herman Polk Sr., Albert Polk Sr., Whitney Polk, Clarence Polk Sr. and Roland Broussard.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.