Harold Myers Jr., 85, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, June 19, 2020, at New Iberia Manor South Nursing Home.
Harold was a native and resident of New Iberia and an electrician by trade. He proudly served as a member of the Louisiana National Guard. He was an avid LSU sports fan and a big fan of baseball. He coached at Evangeline Little League for years and also coached the Louisiana State Little League Champions of 1973. Mr. Myers was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers for 60 years and was a Business Agent for the IBEW Local 901. In his free time he was a master gardener, loved to fish, enjoyed bowling and was a member of the Iberia Bowling Association.
He is survived by his son Harold Myers III and his wife, Tonya, of Texarkana, Texas; daughter Abby Dann and her husband, Peter, of Eagle, Colorado; two granddaughters, Mary Catherine Dann and Rachel Dann Sadlowe and her husband, Jonathan; siblings Robert Champeaux and wife, Ann, of Lydia, Betty “Janie” Mallet and husband, Ronnie, of New Iberia and Wayne Champeaux and wife, Max, of Daphne, Alabama; and a host of friends, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded by his wife, Joyce P. Myers; father, John Myers; mother, Ivy Landry Champeaux; brother, Russell P. Myers; and stepfather, S.O. Champeaux.
