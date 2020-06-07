Harold L. Freyou

Mr. Freyou was born November 2, 1934, in New Iberia to the late Leodias and Eunice Freyou and was one of five children.
Harold hails from a long line of sugarcane farmers which was his life work. In his younger years, he would work in the fields all day, then go on to J & L and work as a welder. His hard work extended beyond that as he farmed cattle, grew his own garden and served as a past president of the Farmers Market in New Iberia and drove school buses in Iberia Parish for over 25 years; all things that he loved doing. Some of his pastimes included camping, cooking and fishing. He and family and friends enjoyed some great times at Cypremort Point. It was easy to see that everything Harold did was for the sake and care of his family and to share all that he loved with them. Those times will be cherished.
Rest well Harold for you have earned your heavenly reward.
Those left to cherish his memory is wife and best friend of 65 years, Ruth Landry Freyou; three children, Kerry Freyou (Sharon), Marty Freyou (Tammy) and Mitzi Freyou (Mark); six grandchildren, Shae Freyou, Kody Freyou, Kelcie Freyou, Sherami Freyou, Skye Freyou and Martijo Galatas; and six great-granddaughters.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother and sisters, Howard Freyou, Hazel Louviere and Helen Gonsoulin.
We Love you and miss you. Enjoy your wings and fly high. Watch over us.