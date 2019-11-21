GLENCOE — Funeral services will be conducted for Mr. Harold Joseph Junca Sr., 93, on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 1 p.m. at David Funeral Home of Jeanerette with Father Alexander Albert officiating.
Entombment will follow at St. John Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from noon until the time of service.
A native of Bayou Salle and a resident of Glencoe, Mr. Junca passed away on Tuesday November 19, 2019, at the Southwest Louisiana War Veterans Home in Jennings. Mr. Junca proudly served in the United States Marine Corps during World War II. Upon the passing of his father, Mr. Junca was released from military duty to return home and run the family farm. During that time he was very active, serving as a board member for Teche Electric, he served on the St. Mary Police Jury, one of the founders of the Louisa Sugar Mill and he was also a member of the St. Mary Sugar Mill Board of Directors. He also ran for State Representative at one time and was always active in Louisiana politics.
He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Anne Gibbons Junca; children Susan Bell, Rosalie Johnston and Charles Junca and wife Donna; eight grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; siblings Myra Steil, Norma Junca, Hugh Junca Jr., Pat Minvielle.
He was preceded in death by his children Harold Junca Jr. and Elaine Junca; parents, Hugh Junca Sr. and Rosa Landry Junca; and one sister, Barbara Hale.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family would like to thank River Oaks Nursing Home and the Southwest Louisiana War Veterans Home for all of their care and compassion.
