A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Martin de Tours Catholic Church in St. Martinville, for Harold George Bienvenu Jr., better known as “Boops,” age 86, who died on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Park Place Surgical Center after a lengthy illness.
Rev. Ed Degeyter will be the Celebrant. Gift bearers will be Sydni and Audri Bienvenu. Readers of the Holy Scripture will be Karen Bordelon and Cynthia McSherry. Soloist will be Jeanne Gondron, accompanied by Pat Melancon on organ and Michael Barny on bagpipes.
Pallbearers will be Dr. Hal G. Bienvenu III, Edward Bienvenu, Benjamin Bienvenu, John McSherry, Todd Bienvenu, and Matt Dawson. Honorary pallbearers will be Gerard Fournet, Dr. Edward Lamperez, Jack Webb, Dr. Burt Bujard, Carol Gravois, Dr. Gerald Halphen, George Broussard and the St. Peter’s College Class of 1951.
Entombment will follow in St. Michael Cemetery, 611 Bridge St., St. Martinville.
Visitation will be at Pellerin Funeral Home in St. Martinville on Friday from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m., and will continue on Saturday from 8 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. A Rosary, led by the Men’s Rosary Group, will be prayed at 7 p.m. on Friday.
Boops was born in St. Martinville on July 26, 1933, in his grandmother’s home at the corner of East Hamilton and Main Street, to Harold George Bienvenu Sr. and Margaret Hunter Bienvenu. The oldest of three children, he attended Our Lady of Mercy Elementary School in St. Martinville, was a 1951 graduate of St. Peter’s College in New Iberia, then attended LSU for two years. He graduated from Southwestern Louisiana Institute in Lafayette with a degree in business administration.
For 55 years, Boops managed P.A. Bienvenu Insurance Agency, which his grandfather founded in 1903. It was the first insurance agency in St. Martin Parish, and Boops always treated his clients with kindness and compassion.
Mr. Bienvenu is survived by his loving wife, Sylvia Ann Segura Bienvenu; a sister, Catharine Fitch-Killen and husband Dr. Richard Killen, PhD; sister-in-law Vilma Sanchez Bienvenu; sons Dr. Harold G. Bienvenu III, Edward Bienvenu and Benjamin Bienvenu and wife Sunni; daughters Christina “Tina” Bienvenu Dawson, and Cynthia Marie Bienvenu McSherry and husband John; grandsons Todd Bienvenu, Kyle Bienvenu, and Matt Dawson and wife Catherine; granddaughters Lise Bienvenu and husband Benoit Matival, Karen Dawson Bordelon and husband Eric, Rebecca Dawson and fiancé Devin Martin, Danielle Bienvenu and fiancé Mahesh Gilbile, Nicole Bienvenu, Tatiana Bienvenu, Sydni Bienvenu and Audri Bienvenu; and great-grandsons Alex Martin and Luke Bordelon.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold George Bienvenu Sr. and Margaret Catharine Hunter; brother John Hunter Bienvenu; daughter-in-law Jennifer Frederick Bienvenu; son-in-law, Brent R. Dawson; and a grandson, Nicholas Jacob Bienvenu.
Mr. Bienvenu was best known as “Boops,” the Staunch Scotsman who could stay with an objective, a plan, a wish, or a request to the end and beyond. He was a true and steady friend to all, never forgetting those who had shared his path through life, faithful to the end to all of them.
Boops was a modern-day woodsman, a discoverer of hidden places, of secret animal dwellings and plants that many folks never know about. Even in his last years, he could “talk” to the animals, with hoots to the owls in his back yard that made them fly up to look around for what they seemed to think were other owls. He was a master duck caller who almost never failed to entice the ducks to come in.
As a very young man, he had already discovered most of the secrets of the Atchafalaya Basin and the coastal marshes and brulées, paddling the pirogues he had built for these demanding terrains, and finding game in places most never imagined to look. The family table was always heavily laden with wild game, as common to his family as hamburgers would be to others.
As a star football player, his determination never wavered, as evidenced by his recognition as the 1950 Daily Advertiser All-Star Football Award for the end position on the District Eleven-Man Team, and the football scholarship to LSU that he won.
Boops was a member of the famous Tuesday Night Cookout Gang, which met regularly, usually in Longfellow-Evangeline State Park, to cook the game that members had killed and share friendship and tales of catch and capture, each trying to outdo the others’ stories.
It would be difficult to find a better storyteller than Boops. He was renowned for his ability to embellish any storyline, turning it into a tall tale as his children can vouch for, remembering the nights he told stories of St. George and the Dragon, Prince Valiant, and Sampoose, as well as clever originals they never tired of. He even entertained friends, nurses and caretakers with his vivid tales. He and his wife enjoyed travelling, taking, among other trips, three month-long trips to Europe where they discovered together many hidden places of beauty and wonder. Boops also was an avid snow-skier, taking yearly ski trips to the Rocky Mountains with his wife, children and close friends Johnny, Elaine, Ed and Janie. But most of all, he was a true and steady husband, father and friend. He will be dearly missed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Boops’ memory to Catholic High School, 1301 DeLaSalle Dr., New Iberia, LA 70560.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 112 New Market St., St. Martinville, LA 70582, 394-9121, is in charge of arrangements.