LYDIA — A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 23, 2021, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Lydia for Harold E. “Bubbie” Prince Jr., 73, who passed away on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center. Rev. Randy Courville will be the celebrant. Deacon Jerry Bourg will assist. Entombment will follow in St. Nicholas Cemetery in Patoutville, with military honors provided by the Iberia Honor Guard.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Thursday, and continue on Friday at 8 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. A Rosary, led by the Men’s Rosary Group, will be prayed at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
Bubbie was born in Weeks Island on September 26, 1947. He proudly served our country in the Unites States Army during the Vietnam Era and was a member of the American Legion Post #365 in Lydia. He retired from Morton Salt with 40 years of service. He was a longtime member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church and donated his time to St. Nicholas Social Justice Food Pantry (Brown Bag). Mr. Prince was an avid hunter and was a member of Three Brothers Hunting Club. He was the chief boiler at Snack-N-Go and he loved going to his camp on the Atchafalaya Basin. But what he cherished most was time spent with family. He will be deeply missed.
Bubbie is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Sherry Prince of Lydia; two daughters, Lizette Breaux (Michael) of Delcambre and Hallie Guillotte (Chad) of Loreauville; son Gene Prince (companion Sarah) of Delcambre; seven grandchildren, Kade Breaux, Kody Breaux (Tori), Shaw Guillotte (Mallory), Karson Breaux, Cameron Guillotte, Holland Prince and Isla Prince; great-grandchild Rynleigh Breaux and twin great-grandsons due in September; siblings Paula Prince Dooley of New Iberia and Ricky Prince (Michelle) of Parks; and his beloved pet and best friend, Zeke.
He was preceded in death by his father, Harold Eugene Prince Sr.; mother, Rosa Mae Thibodeaux Prince; brother Ralph Prince; godchild Jeremy Prince; and his parents-in-law, Eugene and Lenora Guidry.
Pallbearers will be Kade Breaux, Kody Breaux, Shaw Guillotte, Karson Breaux, Ricky Prince, Erron Derouen and Trinity “Smoke” Smith.
Honorary pallbearers are Jude Armentor, Paul Chevalon, Dusty Frederick, Michael Breaux, Chad Guillotte, Doyle Dooley Jr., Errol Derouen, Charles Guidry, Joey Guidroz, Rusty Lopez, Trevor Broussard, Shawn Prince and Raymond Thibodeaux.
