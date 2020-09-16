Funeral services will be held for Harold “Chuck” Ashley on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at 5:45 p.m. at David Funeral Home Chapel in New Iberia with Pastor Kevin Rowe officiating the service.
The family requested the visitation to begin on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at 2 p.m. until the time of service at 5:45 p.m.
A resident of New Iberia, Harold Ashley was born on November 21, 1957, to Harold Ashley and Cecile Clements Larsh in Fort Stockton, Texas. Chuck passed away at his residence on September 12, 2020, at 7:03 p.m.
Chuck was an inspiration to all who knew him. His positive attitude was amazing. He never let his disability slow him down.
People of New Iberia came to know Chuck through his time as a volunteer at the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s office, where he served for 35 years.
Harold “Chuck” Ashley is survived by his companion, Kim Dieudonne of New Iberia; stepdaughter, Desiree Bourque and husband Guy of Loreauville; sister, Brenda Tamplen and husband Ralph of Oklahoma; nieces and nephews, Jimmy Litsy, Terry Baldridge, Jerry Litsy; step-grandchildren, Alexis Bourque, Claire Bourque, and Sidney Bourque.
Serving as pallbearers will be Scott Mire, Kenneth Ashley, Nathan Mire, Michael Barnhill, Danny David Sr., Danny “Sonny” David Jr., Jimmy Litsey and Harold Walker.
Harold was preceded in death by his father, Harold Ashley; his mother, Cecile Clements Larsh, and a sister, Susie Ashley.
To help keep the community safe we will honor the July 13, 2020, Louisiana mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face-covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time.
Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org
David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St., 369-6336, is in charge of arrangements.