Memorial services will be conducted for Harold “Hattie” Bobb, 77, at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at Journet & Bolden Funeral Home located at 711 S. Corinne Street. Interment will be private. All guests of the family are asked to adhere to local and CDC guidelines by wearing face masks and practicing social distancing.
A native of Weeks Island and a resident of St. Martinville, Mr. Bobb departed this life at 7:11 a.m. on Monday, December 14, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.
Harold was a member of the U.S. Marine Corps. He also worked at the salt mine for many years where he later retired.
He leaves to cherish fond memories of his life two sons, Eldrige Troy Bobb and Marlin Kurt Londo, both of New Iberia; one daughter, Brenta Bobb Robinson (Kory A Price) of St. Martinville; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Louella Bobb; his parents, Manuel and Pearl M. Bobb; one daughter, Cami L.Bobb; one brother, Emmanuel “Brother” Bobb; six sisters, Lula Mae Simms, Elizabeth Mitchell, Betsy Nell Hamilton, Marie Bobb Alex, Pearl Ellen LaFell and Deborah Volter Coleman; and two grandsons, Kamon Troy Bobb and Kevon Joseph Bobb.
Serving as honorary pallbearers are Kory A. Price, Marlin Londo, Eldridge T. Bobb, Brenton K. Bobb Jr., Tony Alex, Brien D. Williams Sr. and Brennan D. Williams.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Journet & Bolden Funeral Home, 711 S. Corinne Street, New Iberia, LA 70560, 369-3638.
Condolences can be expressed at www.journetandboldenfuneralhome.com.