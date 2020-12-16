A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia for Hannah Claire Aucoin, 25, who passed away on Friday, December 11, 2020, in Covington. Entombment will be at a later date.
A gathering of family and friends will be Wednesday from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home and will continue on Thursday from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m.
A native and longtime resident of Jeanerette, Hannah was born on May 14, 1995. She enjoyed drawing and going fishing; however, her greatest love was taking care of her son Trace.
She is survived by her parents Wade and Angela Goulas Aucoin of Covington; her son Trace Pellerin; grandmother, Karen Goulas Velazquez of Jeanerette; three sisters, Harleigh Romero (Brennan) of New Iberia, Kaylin Aucoin of Covington and Grace Aucoin of Covington; brother Ethan Aucoin of Covington; and her very best friend Leci Bouillion of New Iberia.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Roland J. Hebert, Harold Aucoin Sr. and Nancy Rogers Aucoin.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.