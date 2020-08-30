A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., on Friday, September 4, 2020, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in New Iberia, for Hampton Joseph Guillory, Jr., 76, who passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020, at his residence.
Entombment will follow in the Our Lady of the Lake Church Cemetery in Delcambre.
Rev. Keith Landry and Rev. Mark Miley will be the Celebrants.
He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Broussard Guillory; his children Marla (Alray) Perez, Dayna (Marty) Perry, and Brent (Katy) Guillory; his grandchildren Jenna Hayes, Alray “A.J.” (Stacia) Perez, Morgan Perez, Cade Guillory, Hampton “Tripp” Guillory III, Taylor Ditta and John Patrick Ditta; and his great-grandchildren Gage, Breann, and Justin Hayes, Caydan, Ryder, Jaxon and Brantley Perez.
He was preceded in death by his son, Vance Edward Guillory; parents Hampton Guillory Sr. and Mary Mire Guillory; siblings Peter and Paul Guillory, Virginia Guillory Freyou and Karl Guillory.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution can be made to ARC of Acadiana, P.O. Box 9610, New Iberia, LA 70562.
To view on-line obituary, sign guest book, and view video tribute, please go to www.pellerinfuneralhome.com
