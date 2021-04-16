Hailey Broussard

Memorial services will be conducted for Hailey M. Broussard, 39, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Star Pilgrim Baptist Church, 423 E. Pershing Street with Rev. Edward Williams officiating. Interment will be private.
All guest of the family are asked to adhere to CDC and local guidelines by wearing face masks and practicing social distancing.
Visitation will be observed from noon until time of service at Star Pilgrim Baptist Church.
A native of Jeanerette and a resident of Port Arthur, Texas, Hailey departed this life at 12:35 a.m. on Friday, April 9, 2021, in Jeanerette following a brief illness.
She leaves to cherish fond memories of her life her mother, Catherine Broussard of Jeanerette; one daughter, Armani Washington of Port Arthur, Texas; one brother, Schuyler Kirk Broussard (Juanita) of Jacksonville, North Carolina; one granddaughter, Aryah McCallum of Port Arthur, Texas; and a host of other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Amari Broussard; stepfather, Howard Lewis; and grandparents, Frank and Shirley Broussard and Emma Del Wesley.
Funeral arrangements are in the care of Journet & Bolden Funeral Home, 711 S. Corinne Street, New Iberia, LA 70560, 369-3638.
Condolences can be expressed at www.journetandboldenfuneralhome.com.