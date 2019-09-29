Gwindl Ann Borel

LOREAUVILLE — Funeral services will be conducted for Gwindl “Gwen” Ann Borel, 55, at 1 p.m. on Monday, September 30, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Bill Melancon
officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Visitation will be on Monday, September 30, 2019, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. and a rosary will be prayed in the funeral home at 11 a.m. by the Men’s Rosary Group.
A native of Loreauville and a resident of Baton Rouge, Gwen passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at 3:46 p.m. at Baton Rouge Medical Center from injuries sustained from an accident that occurred in New Orleans on March 17, 2018.
She loved all children, especially her nieces and nephews, whom she loved to care for. Her favorite place in the whole world was New Orleans. She enjoyed Mardi Gras, Saints football, traveling and shopping. Her vibrant smile and wonderful wit will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her mother, Rowena Chataignier Borel; brothers, Hansel Borel and his wife Darlene, Basil Borel and his wife Gail, Phil Borel and his wife Rhonda, Max Borel and his wife Monica and Chad Borel; one sister, Trini Foti and her husband Carlo, all of Loreauville. She is also survived by her nieces: Trisha, Amy, Toni, Becky, Mel, Fallon, Shelby, Jewel, Ruby and Lucy; and nephews; Dylan, Beau, B.J., Chuck, Jake, Jim, Julien and Anthony. As well as several great nieces and nephews, all whom she adored.
She was preceded in death by her father, Emus James Borel.
Serving as pallbearers will be Hansel Borel, Basil Borel, Carlo Foti, Max Borel, Beau Borel and
Julien Borel.
Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Chad Borel and Phil Borel.
David Funeral Home of Loreauville, 118 S. Main St., 229-8338, is in charge of arrangements.