Funeral services are pending for Gwendia Faye Carter, 61, a native of New Iberia who died at 7:07 p.m. on Oct. 11, 2019 in Katy, Texas.
Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Local journalists working to keep you informed, subscribe today!
Funeral services are pending for Gwendia Faye Carter, 61, a native of New Iberia who died at 7:07 p.m. on Oct. 11, 2019 in Katy, Texas.
Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.