Gwendia Faye Carter

A Home-going celebration will be held for Ms. Gwendia Faye “Genny” Carter, 61, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Star Pilgrim Baptist Church, Rev. Donald Wright Jr., Pastor and Bishop Darren Michael Sophus Sr. officiating.
Entombment will be in Holy Family Cemetery Mausoleum in New Iberia.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday at the church at 8 a.m. until the time of the service.
A resident of Katy, Texas, and native of New Iberia, she passed at 4:07 p.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019, at her residence.
She leaves to cherish her memory, one son, Carl Michael Carter (Tiffany Moss) of Katy, Texas; her mother, Lucy Mae Lewis Carter of New Iberia; one brother, Christopher (Laura) Carter of New Iberia; one sister, Debra Butler of New Iberia; one grandson, Malik Carter of New Iberia; one uncle, Junius Palmer (Yolanda) Narcisse Jr. of Lancaster, California; two aunts, Jo Ann Sophus and Ethel Lee Alexander; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Willie Mickey Carter Sr.; maternal grandfather Sanford Lewis; grandmothers Eunice Lewis and Evelyn Narcisse; brother Willie Carter Jr.; sister Bonnie Jean C. Dixon; brothers-in-law Graylen Dixon and James “Rudy Boy” Butler; and a host of aunts and uncles.
Active Pallbearers are Corey Butler, James “Joe Joe” Butler, Sandy “Kooley” White, Wayne Sophus, Wayne Dixon and Colin “Dexter” Francis.
Honorary Pallbearers are Christopher Carter, Wendall Dixon, Koby Nora, Malik Carter, Ronnie Hill, Kenneth Smith, Delon Myles, Barry Cole, Junius Palmer Narcisse, Brandon Narcisse and Keith Provost Sr.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.