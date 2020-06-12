Gurlie Romero Landry, 82, died on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in a loving and caring nursing home, New Iberia Manor South.
A gathering of family and friends will be held Friday, June 12, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Evangeline Funeral Home in New Iberia. The Men’s Rosary Group will lead the Rosary at 6 p.m., followed by a ceremony by grandson R.J. Landry. Visiting hours will resume on Saturday from 9 a.m. until time of services at 1 p.m, officiated by Deacon Chris Doumit. Reader for services will be Paulette Prince, niece of Gurlie Landry.
Interment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery.
Gurlie Landry, a resident of New Iberia, was born on July 15, 1937, to the parents of Ocie Romero and Elena Fabre Romero. She was one of seven children: Brud Romero, Roberta Comeaux, Grace Bourque, Audrey Mae Crochet, Paul Romero and Elmo Romero Sr.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Elena Fabre Romero; father, Ocie Romero; husband, Joseph Landry; brothers Elmo and Paul Romero; and sister Audrey Mae Crochet.
She was married to Joseph Landry for 53 loving years and had three wonderful children, Ronnie Landry (wife Donna), Sandy Hay (husband Ricky) and Penny Krepper (companion Jimmy Segura). She was a loving and caring grandmother to Amy Citrano (companion Eric Leblanc), Nettie McMillan (husband John), Dayna Krepper, R.J. Landry (wife Brandie), Trey Landry (wife Brandi), Amber Thibodeaux (husband Joel), Kade Hay (wife DeAnn) and Karie Bradford (husband Chris). She adored spending time with her great-grandchildren Dominik and Maddox Citrano, Emily and Austin McMillan, Addilyn and Graham Migues, Xander and Merek Landry, Stella and Elyse Thibodeaux, Kennedi Landry, Lauren and Dylan McCarthy, Taylor Williams, Taylor Weaver, Jake, Will and Chase Bradford.
She was employed at Pelican Creamery and later employed at Bodin’s store, but her dream job and what she was well known for, babysitting, came years later. She was “Maw Gurlie” to numerous amounts of children to whom she cared for throughout many years until retirement. She enjoyed visiting with family and friends and did not know a stranger. Anyone and everyone were welcomed to her home for coffee, food and French Cajun music. She loved to dance, play Pokeno and Bingo and take casino trips to Mississippi with her family and friends. She was a loving caretaker even for her husband, Joe, when he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. She courageously nursed him at their home for over six years until he passed. She found new life as a resident of New Iberia Manor South where she was adorned with the loving name “Maw Gurlie” by the staff. Once again, she was enjoying friends, playing bingo and becoming the social butterfly we knew and loved. She was even named Mardi Gras Queen in 2018. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her and we are all blessed to have spent time with her.
The family would like to extend our deepest gratitude and appreciation to the staff at New Iberia Manor South for all the love and care you gave Maw Gurlie. We know she has touched so many lives and we are joyous that she is now at rest in peace with the love her life and our Lord Jesus Christ.
Pallbearers are R.J. and Trey Landry, Jimmy Segura, John McMillan, Mitchell Krepper and Joel Thibodeaux.
Honorary Pallbearers great-grandchildren Dominik and Maddox Citrano, Emily and Austin McMillan, Addilyn and Graham Migues, Xander and Merek Landry, Stella and Elyse Thibodeaux, Kennedi Landry and Chase Bradford.
Relatives and friends are encouraged to share your memories, photos and condolences with the family.
