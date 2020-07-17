A graveside service and interment will be held for Mr. Grove Keith Lopez, 49, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Mt. Calvary Memorial Park Cemetery, 1610 Neco Town Road, with Minister Francis Davis, officiating.
A private visitation for family members only will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the funeral home 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.
A native of New Iberia and resident of Glenpool, Oklahoma, he passed at 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in New Iberia.
Keith served in the United States Army National Guard and was honorably discharged.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Mary K. Johnson Lopez of Broussard; one son, Keith Lopez of Glenpool, Oklahoma; one daughter, Christian Johnson of Broussard; one step son, Brydrick Tate of Broussard; parents, Howard Lopez Jr. and Lois Elaine Placide Lopez of New Iberia; one sister, Monica Faye Moton (Roderick) of Carencro; one step-grandchild, Mason Tate of Coteau; as well as loving aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Wilfred Placide Sr. and Sadie Placide; and his paternal grandparents, Howard Lopez Sr. and Mabel S. Lopez.
Active Pallbearers will be members of the immediate family.
For the safety and well-being of all, attendees are asked to adhere to the CDC/local regulations by practicing 6 feet social distancing and masks are required to be worn.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.