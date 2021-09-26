Gregory P. Broussard Sep 26, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. A memorial service for Mr. Gregory Paul Broussard, 60, was held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Fletcher Funeral Home. Inurnment will be held at a later date.Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Gregory Broussard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Memorial Service Fletcher Gregory Paul Broussard Date Arrangement Load comments iberiaparishservices.com iberiaparishjobs.com