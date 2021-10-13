A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Mr. Gregory Mestayer, 72, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Loreauville, with Deacon Chris Doumit officiating. Readers for the Mass will be Alyson M. Beslin and Jack David Martin. Altar server will be Kylie Kay Mestayer. Urn bearer will be Aaron Mestayer. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. A full celebration of life will be celebrated at a later date, to be determined and announced.
A native of Loreauville and resident of Mandeville, Mr. Mestayer served in the United States Army and worked for the Adjutant General in Washington, D.C. After his service in the US Army, he began his career with the State of Louisiana as a Clinical Social Worker in the Department of Children and Family Services. After several years, he transferred to the Department of Health, Health Standards Section, where he worked surveying and inspecting nursing home facilities. He remained in this role until his retirement a little over a decade ago. Throughout his military and work career, he was recognized for his work ethic and attention to detail.
He had a passion for many things. His family and the family history were very important to him. He genuinely enjoyed life, particularly travel, food, culture and the arts. He spent much of his time, especially in his retirement years, traveling to France and doing research on the Mestayer Family Ancestry. He was always enthusiastic about sharing his findings with the family. Residing in Mandeville, he enjoyed spending time in New Orleans and the French Quarter. He made the trip over to Loreauville and the surrounding communities often and he always made it a priority to spend time with all those he cared about during these visits.
He is survived by his brothers Kyle Mestayer Sr. and Aaron Mestayer and his wife, Roxanne; nieces and nephews Jaime M. Martin and her husband Terry, Kyle Mestayer Jr. and his wife Chantell, Bryson Mestayer and Alyson M. Beslin and her husband John Beslin; great-nieces and nephews Kylie Kay Mestayer, Jack David Martin, William Martin, Andrew Martin, Isabella Mestayer and Madelyn Beslin.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmo and Eldise Borel Mestayer; sister Karen Mestayer; and sister-In-law Janice Mestayer.
“Uncle Greg” will forever be remembered by all those who loved him, with a cup of coffee in his hands, telling a story about the past and letting his nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews have or do whatever they wanted.
Bagnell & Sons Funeral Home, of Covington, is in charge of the arrangements.