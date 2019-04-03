Mr. Gregory L. Washington, 49, a native of Meadville, Mississippi, and a resident of New Iberia, died on Friday, March 29, 2019, at Iberia Medical Center in New Iberia.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Petit Anse at 11 a.m.
Visitation will begin at 7 a.m. until time of services, with the burial to follow at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery in Petit Anse. Pastor Mideate Derouen will officiate the services.
Mr. Washington accepted Christ as his personal Savior at an early age. He was educated in the Franklin County School District where he excelled in all sports and graduated from Franklin High School in 1987.
Greg was united in Holy Matrimony to Mandy Marie Latulas on May 29, 2010.
He leaves to cherish his memory a loving and devoted wife of nine years, Mandy Marie; three children he reared as his own, Aveyon, Abigail and Kendrick Broussard; his loving mother Ora Bell Washington; one brother, Danyel “Pookie” Washington; mother-in-law Mary Latulas; three sisters-in-law, Mary, Melanie and Marla all of New Iberia; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Daniel and Clotee Washington.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Funeral services are entrusted to Heritage Rowe Funeral Home and Memorial Park L.L.C., 1352 Belview Road, Leesville, LA 71446, 392-0083, Laura Semien, Funeral Director is in charge of the arrangements.
