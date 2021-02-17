Gregory L. Ford Sr.

A celebration of life for Mr. Gregory Lloyd Ford Sr., 44, will be held on Thursday, February 18, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Fletcher Funeral Home in New Iberia, with Rev. James Broussard officiating.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 18, 2021, at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
He will await the resurrection in Zion Travelers Baptist Church Cemetery in New Iberia.
In compliance to the Louisiana pandemic mandate, masks and social distancing are required for all attendees at the funeral home and cemetery.
A resident of New Iberia, Gregory transitioned from Earth to eternity at 8:52 a.m. on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at his residence.
To cherish his memory he leaves his mother, Gloria Mae Ford, of New Iberia; his companion LaTaysha Archangel of New Iberia; two sons, Treygos Archangel and Gregory Lloyd Ford Jr., both of New Iberia; three daughters, Gregria L. Ford, Chloe N. Archangel and Saige I. Archangel, all of New Iberia; three brothers, Albert Adams Jr. of New Iberia, Kendall Reed Jr. of Loreauville and Paul Reed Jr. of New Iberia; one sister, Karen M. Adams of New Iberia; and a host of loving aunts, uncles, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Reed Sr.; brother Sherman Reed; sisters Goldie Ford, Doris Ann Ford and Sandra Ann Adams; maternal grandfather, Calvin Robert Ford; and maternal grandmother, Mary Alice Fontenette.
Active pallbearers will be Treygos Archangel, Gregory Lloyd Ford Jr., Albert Adams Jr., Eric Villere, Henry Hawk and Randy Fontenette.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jules Ford, Joey Ford, Morris Archangel, Bashonna Butler, Lucius Fontenette Jr. and Paul Reed Jr.
Condolences may be expressed at http://www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.