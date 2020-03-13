Funeral services will be conducted for Gregory Broussard, 72, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Journet and Bolden Funeral Home, located at 711 S. Corinne Street in New Iberia. Rev. Francis Davis will officiate the services.
Interment will follow at The Church of Jesus Christ of New Iberia Cemetery in Freetown.
Visitation will be observed from 7 a.m. until time of service.
A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, Mr. Broussard departed this life on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at his residence following a brief illness.
Gregory Garrett Broussard was born to the parentage of Elton Broussard Sr. and Marian Garrett Broussard on February 26, 1948, in New Iberia. Gregory accepted Christ at an early age, at St. Paul UCC. He attended New Iberia Elementary (Lee Street) and J.B. Livingston. In his high school years, he attended Jonas Henderson High School from 1963-1966, where he was a star basketball player earning the legendary nick-name “West” after Jerry West, star of the L.A. Lakers. He was also an avid bowler, excelling in the sport he loved. After graduating from high school in 1966, he attended USL (ULL) for one and a half years. Thereafter, he became employed as a part of the production crew for Exxon.
Greg leaves to cherish his memories, his loving daughter Keisa Jefferson; and his grandsons Eric Perry Jr. and Jordan Jefferson, whom he loved dearly. He was his grandsons mentor, coach, drill sergeant and competitive force and would not let them win.
He also leaves to cherish his memory, his only sister, Muriel L. Broussard; three brothers, Elton “Bruce” Broussard Jr., (Mary), Kenneth D. Broussard, all of New Iberia and Glen Broussard Sr. (Pat) of Miami, Florida; his aunts Margaret G. Bryant who was also his godmother, Delores P. Broussard, Lou Mary A. Broussard and Diane W. Broussard; his uncle James F. Garrett III, whom Greg cared for just prior to Greg’s death; his godchild Arnold Harrison; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, whom he loved dearly.
Greg was preceded in death by his parents, Elton and Marian Garrett Broussard; his paternal grandparents, Adam and Famie Nathan Broussard; his maternal grandparents, James Garrett Jr. and Mable Nicholas; his uncles Burnell Broussard Sr., who was his godfather, Carol Broussard, Lloyd Broussard and Vernon Broussard; and an aunt Inez Broussard Lee.
Serving as active Pallbearers are Glen Broussard Jr., Eddie Chretien Jr., Aquinas Johnson, Garrett Bryant Sr., Jared Jefferson and James Nicholas.
Honorary Pallbearers are Luther Branham, Eddie L. Brooks, Burnell Broussard Jr., Elton “Bruce” Broussard Jr., Glen Broussard Sr., Kenneth D. Broussard, A. J. Bryant, Edward Bryant Jr., Antoine Campbell, Arvin Campbell, Shawn Chretien, Rodney Comeaux, Darrell Cooper, John Courrege, Marshall Elow, James Garrett III, Anthony “Buzzard” Greene, Bentley Greene, Clarence Gillliam, Arnold Harrison, Leroy Hensley Sr., O’Neil Jones Jr., O’Neil Jones III, Terry Landry, Sam Joe Lewis, Fernest “Pac-Man” Martin, Rev. Joseph Noah III, Ronnie Price, Kenneth Raymond, Sean Rose, Marty Sigue, Kent Simon, Patrick Taylor, Nathaniel “Ollie” Toby, Anthony Woods, Forest Antoine and The Wednesday Night Bowling League.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Journet and Bolden Funeral Home, 711 S. Corinne Street, New Iberia, LA., 369-3638.
