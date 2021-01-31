LOREAUVILLE — A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 4, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Loreauville for Grant Christopher Norris, 19, who passed away on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, in Houston, Texas. Interment will follow in the Holy Family Cemetery. Rev. Barry Crochet will officiate.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 3:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home and will continue on Thursday from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. A Rosary, led by the Men’s Rosary Group, will be prayed at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, face masks and social distancing are required.
A native of Loreauville, Grant was born on August 31, 2001, and was a 2019 graduate of Loreauville High School. He grew up racing dirt bikes and enjoyed working on and racing his beloved Nissian 370Z. Grant worked for Tom Peacock Nissan in Houston as an auto technician, and had an infectious smile and personality. He loved spending time with his family and friends and never met a stranger.
He is survived by his parents, Tara Jolet of Loreauville and Brian Norris of New Iberia; two brothers, Bryce Norris and fiancé Taylor Vernon of Youngsville and Maddox Nacol of Loreauville; grandparents, Keith Norris of New Iberia, Theresa Butler Hebert of Arnaudville and Raymond J. Jolet Jr. of Lydia; girlfriend Giselle Cepeda of Houston; several aunts, uncles and cousins; and his beloved dog Rukus.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Diana Lynn Dugas Norris and Burton Hebert.
Pallbearers will be Bryce Norris, Maddox Nacol, Phillip Norris, Sage Dugas, Isaac Dupre, Lucas Landry, Austin Willis, Tyler Vernon, Matthew Hebert and Jason Guidry.
