Grady St. Julian Oct 10, 2021 Funeral services are pending for Grady St Julian, 60, who died at 6:59 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Center Point Healthcare & Rehab in Baton Rouge. Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.