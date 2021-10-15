A home-going celebration of life for Mr. Grady St. Julian, 60, will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Rev. Erick Mitchell officiating. He will await the resurrection in St. Paul Cemetery in New Iberia.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at the funeral home from 8 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday, October 16, 2021. Due to the August 1, 2021, COVID-19 mandate, masks are required to be worn by all attendees at the funeral home and cemetery.
A resident of New Iberia, he transitioned from labor to reward at 6:59 a.m. on Friday, October 8, 2021, at Center Point Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Baton Rouge.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Della Fynn St. Julian of New Iberia; two stepchildren, Randy Mitchell of Baton Rouge and Ray Glenn Mitchell of New Iberia; four brothers, Evans St. Julian (Geraldine) of St. Martinville, Terry St. Julian (Deborah), Ricky St. Julian and Donald St. Julian, all of New Iberia; three sisters, Pamela St. Julian, Laverne St. Julian Vital (Bryant) and Rena Wiggins (Arnold), all of New Iberia; and nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother Theresa St. Julian; two brothers, Gerald St. Julian and Randy St. Julian; and his mother-in-law, Martha Mitchell.
Active pallbearers are Danaecus Taylor, Trenaecus St. Julian, Draylyn Mitchell, Demarcus St. Julian Sr., Demarcus St. Julian Jr., Cameron Moore and Jodie Allen.
Honorary pallbearers are Nathaniel St. Julian, Dannie Moore, Jordan Allen, Randy Mitchell, Ray Glenn Mitchell and Lewis “Slop” Chevalier.