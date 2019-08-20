A Mass of Christian burial celebrating the life of Gracie Michelle Brasseaux will be he held at noon on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Fr. Mark Derise will be the celebrant, with Fr. Alexander Albert delivering the Homily. Readers for the Mass will be Sister Mary Magdalene and Sister Mary Peter.
Following the Mass, Gracie will be laid to rest with her PawPaw Duke at St. Michaels Cemetery in St. Martinville.
A gathering of family and friends will be held Wednesday at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church from 9 a.m. until 11:45 a.m.
Gracie was born January 7, 2006, in Lafayette to Patrick Brasseaux and Lori Decuir Brasseaux and passed away at the age of 13 on Friday, August 16, 2019, in Baton Rouge. In her passing, Gracie will continue to live on in others who will receive the gift of life because of Pat and Lori’s decision to donate her organs.
At the very young age of 13, she has touched so many lives through her faith, friendship and her wit. She had a sense of humor that always left those around her laughing. Gracie was athletic and participated in soccer and cheerleading. And she had a love for fishing having spent many days on the lake with her special fishing buddy, Will Klentzman, eating her favorite treat of fried chicken and enjoying each other’s company.
Gracie also had a devotion to her faith in the Catholic Church. She was enrolled at Catholic High School and received the sacraments of baptism and First Communion at Our Lady of Perpetual Help. Prior to her passing, Gracie was also confirmed into her faith at the hospital with her family at her side. Her beautiful smile and precious laugh will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved her. Rest well Gracie until we meet again.
Those left to cherish her memory are her parents, Patrick and Lori Decuir Brasseaux; her brothers and sister Lance Brasseaux (godfather), Ali Klentzman Iossi (godmother) and husband, Ryan and Grant Klentzman; her maternal grandmother, Carolyn Lasseigne Decuir; paternal grandparents, K.J. and Rosemary Brasseaux; and her uncles and aunts Albert “Dukey” Decuir, Chris Brasseaux, Debra Sams and Karen Schultz.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Albert A. “Duke” Decuir Sr., who Gracie called PawPaw; and her grandmother, Margaret Strack.
Serving as Pallbearers are Dukey Decuir, Will Klentzman, Ryan Iossi, Lance Brasseaux, Richard Gary and Will Gary.
Lori and Pat will establish an endowment in the near future in Gracie’s name that will address self-esteem and self-worth issues in that all girls will know that they are appreciated and loved by God. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to this endowment.
Lori and Pat would like to express their sincere gratitude to Ali and Ryan for staying by Gracie’s side the entire time. And to Fr. Mark Derise, Fr. Alexander Albert and to Sisters Mary Magdalen and Sister Mary Peter for their prayer and spiritual comfort. You are all appreciated and loved.
To view the online obituary and video tribute, and to share memories of Gracie, please visit her memorial page at www.evangelinefuneralhome.com.
