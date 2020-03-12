COTEAU — A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at noon on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Coteau for Gracelyn Labat Johnson, 93, who passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020, in New Iberia.
Entombment will follow in the church cemetery.
Rev. Brian Harrington will be the celebrant.
A gathering of family and friends will be at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia from 8:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday. A Rosary will be prayed at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
A resident of Coteau, Gracelyn Labat Johnson was born in New Orleans on March 8, 1927. After she raised her family, she worked as a salesperson at Krauss Department Store in New Orleans and later worked at the Conti Wax Museum in the French Quarter. A devout Catholic, Mrs. Johnson was very active in her church, Our Lady Star of the Sea in New Orleans and enjoyed attending Mass. She was a current member of Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Coteau and she loved flowers, gardening and reading. Mrs. Johnson was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be deeply missed.
Gracelyn is survived by a daughter, Gail Johnson Nelson and husband Andrew of Coteau; grandchildren Nicole Nelson Hamlin and spouse Matthew of Houston and Ashley Nelson O’Connor and spouse Joshua of New Iberia; great-grandchildren Riley and Noah O’Connor; a brother-in-law Dale Johnson of Long Beach, California; and a host of extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Crespin Johnson; a son, Gregory Johnson; her parents, Alphonse and Valentine Michel Labat; and a sister, Elsie Mae Nelder.
Pallbearers will be Andrew Nelson, Ben Nelson, Curtis Nelson, Matthew Hamlin, Joshua O’Connor and Joseph Nelson.
Honorary Pallbearer will be Noah O’Connor.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to Gracelyn’s caregiver, Faye Dore, for exceptional care and compassion.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.