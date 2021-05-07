Private graveside services were held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Beau Pré Cemetery in Jeanerette for Grace Clement Carter, 92, who passed away on Monday, May 3, 2021, at her New Iberia Home. Entombment followed at Beau Pre Mausoleum. Rev. Keith Landry was the officiant.
Prior to the service, a private visitation was held for the family at Pellerin Funeral Home.
A resident of New Iberia, Grace Clement Carter was born in Labadieville on August 26, 1928, to the late Esebe and Dorise Sevin Clement. She was an Air Force wife and traveled the world extensively. Along with her husband, Bill, they owned and operated Carter’s IGA for many years. Then she volunteered at North Lewis Elementary in her daughter Kathy’s kindergarten class where she became the “grandmother.” Grace was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who was dedicated to her family. She enjoyed sewing and adult coloring books and will be deeply missed.
Mrs. Carter is survived by two daughters, Kathy Mannina (John) of New Iberia and Wanda Talbot (David) of Thibodaux; a son, Jim Carter (Barbara) of Villanova, Pennsylvania; grandchildren Chad Talbot (Celeste), Brandon Talbot (Leslie), Derek Mannina and Alyssa Mannina Mansfield (Scott); great-grandchildren Cody Talbot, Hannah Talbot, Caitlin Talbot, Hunter Talbot, Rylee Mannina and Millard Mansfield; and great-great-grandchildren Carter Molaison and Rook Talbot.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William “Bill” Carter; and a sister, Marjorie Gaudet.
Pallbearers were her grandsons.
We are sincerely thankful to our special caregivers Gertrude Lewis, Carol Martin, Rose Robertson, Eva Barlow and Rebecca Louis for their loving care and dedication to our mom; and special thanks to Acadian Hospice for excellent support and extraordinary care.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, was in charge of the arrangements.