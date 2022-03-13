JEANERETTE — Funeral services will be conducted for Mrs. Grace Broussard Buteau, 91, at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 14, 2022, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, with Father Ed Degeyter officiating. Readings for the funeral mass will be read by Katie Hebert and Ava Grace Landry. Burial will follow in the St. John Mausoleum.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Sunday, March 13, 2022, and resume at 8 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. on Monday, March 14, 2022, with the Rosary being prayed on Sunday at 5 p.m. by the Men’s Rosary Group.
A native of Iberia Parish, Mrs. Buteau passed away at 7:45 a.m. on Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Lafayette.
She was a longtime employee with the Iberia Parish Tourist Commission. She loved to travel with family and friends and was a good cook. She also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Barry Buteau and his wife Mary Lee of Patoutville, Grace Landry and her husband David of Jeanerette, Lannie Buteau and his wife Elaine of New Iberia and Lambert “Joey” Buteau II of Jeanerette; her grandchildren Tracie Landry and her husband Jarred, Amy Buteau, Phillip Buteau and his wife Britany, Dr. David Landry, Dr. Christopher Landry, Alania Haydel and her husband Christopher, Christina Buteau and Madison Buteau; and her great-grandchildren Bailey Buteau, Christian Landry, Zachary Landry, Ava Grace Landry, Conner Buteau and Averie Haydel.
She was preceded by her husband, Lambert Joseph “Tiger” Buteau Sr.; her father Phillip Broussard; her mother Gladys Badeaux Broussard; her sister Rita Mae Broussard; and her grandchild Kody Buteau.
Serving as pallbearers will be Dr. David Landry, Dr. Christopher Landry, Phillip Buteau, Christopher Haydel, Christian Landry and Zachary Landry.