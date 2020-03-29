Gordon Louis Casselman was born on December 2, 1935 near Jeanerette (St. Mary Parish) to Dr. Arthur Louis Casselman and Mary Elizabeth Wiegand Casselman. He passed away on March 18, 2020 at the age of 84, at his home near Jeanerette and surrounded by his loved ones. He was married on November 22, 1958, in Opelousas to Betty Jo Young Casselman.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Betty Jo Young Casselman; sons Jeffery Louis Casselman (Joey) and Jonathan Wyatt Casselman; grandchildren Joshua Louis Casselman (Donelle), Heidi Elizabeth C. Nowicki (Scott), Gordon Heath Casselman (Amanda), Sarah Lynn C. Navarre (Joshua) and Cailei Elizabeth Casselman; great-grandchildren Averi L. Casselman, Bryson L. Casselman, Logan J. Nowicki, Noah Y. Nowicki, and Jonah A. Sellers; brother Theron W. Casselman of Jeanerette, sister-in-law Wilma Y. Baker of Lafayette; 11 nieces and 15 nephews.
Gordon was a retired schoolteacher/administrator, having taught in St. Landry, Iberia, and St. Mary parishes. He had a deep love and respect for plants and animals. He held an MS in Natural Science and continued to read and learn throughout his life. He was a storehouse of knowledge and loved to share when asked, especially with grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His hobbies included raising fruit — he had citrus, mayhaw, pecan, grape and blueberry orchards amongst other fruits. Fishing was more than a hobby and some called it his second love.
Gordon traveled extensively in the US and overseas, always looking at and learning about plants and animals. The culture and language were also an exciting challenge for him since he spoke both German and Russian.
Target shooting was another hobby of Gordon’s. He was a member of an LSU Rifle and Pistol Team and a member of an Air Force team as well. He loved working with wood and making tables, rocking chairs with caning and his iconic walking stick.
Due to the current health crisis in the US, a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Hospice of Acadiana.
