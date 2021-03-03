A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Pellerin Funeral Home of New Iberia in New Iberia for Goldie Melancon Mayard Moore, 92, who passed away on Saturday, February 27, 2021, in New Iberia. Entombment will follow in Holy Family Cemetery. Rev. Randy Courville will officiate.
A gathering of family and friends will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home. A Rosary, led by the Men’s Rosary Group, will be prayed at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, face masks and social distancing are required.
A native of Jeanerette and a lifelong area resident, Mrs. Moore was born on February 29, 1928, to the late Warren and Louisa Tabb Melancon Sr. She was a Catechism teacher for many years and she enjoyed traveling, sewing, knitting, crocheting, camping, gardening and spending time with her family.
Survivors include her daughter Alita (Carl) Broussard of New Iberia; sons Clement (Anne) Mayard Jr., Craig M. (Dina Pellerin Mayard) Mayard of New Iberia and Jerome J. (Cherie) Mayard of Jeanerette; grandchildren Julian (fiancé Elena) Mayard, Devan (Adam) Richard, Jensi Istre, Alicia B. (Brennon) Guilbeau, Carl “Bubba” Broussard Jr., Shauna M. (John) Smith, Tony Mayard, Latisa Pease and Jennifer Tillman; great-grandchildren Alora Guilbeau, Harrison Guilbeau, Jonathan Smith, Destiny Smith, Cleo Pease and Alexis Pease; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband and father of her children, Clement Mayard Sr.; second husband, Guilliam Moore Jr.; sisters Jewel Melancon and Ouida M. Clements; infant brother Reginald Melancon; and a brother Warren Melancon Jr.
Pallbearers will be Jerome J. Mayard, Julian Mayard, Carl “Bubba” Broussard Jr., Carl Broussard Sr., Adam Richard and Michael Broussard.
Honorary pallbearers will be Craig M. Mayard, Clement “Butch” Mayard and Alita Broussard.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Bridgeway Hospice, 2014 W. Pinhook, Suite 604, Lafayette, LA 70508.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.