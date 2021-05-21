Golden Guilbeau Fontenot

FRANKLIN — A celebration of life remembering Mrs. Golden Delores Fontenot, 58, the former Golden Delores Guilbeau, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Greater St. Stephens Missionary Baptist Church, 315 Sixth St., Franklin, LA, 70538 with Pastor De’Andre Johnson Sr. officiating.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at the church on Saturday, May 22, 2021, beginning at 8 a.m. until the time of the service.
“Patsy” will await the resurrection in St. Matthew Cemetery, North Street at Fulton Street in New Iberia.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, mask and social distancing are required at the church and cemetery for all attendees.
Mrs. Golden “Patsy” Delores Fontenot was born on Jan. 11, 1963, to the late Ida Mae McDaniel Guilbeau and the late Herman Laws. At 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Belle Teche Nursing & Rehab in New Iberia, “Patsy” heard the “trumpets” sound and the “Master” say well done, your work is done. She was a resident of New Iberia and a native of Franklin. Patsy enjoyed life and lived it to the fullest until her illness. She fought a good fight until God transitioned her from time to eternity.
“Patsy” was united in Holy Matrimony to Bradley Fontenot Jr. Along with her son Mitchell, two more kids were born, Brandy and Bradley III, to make their family complete.
“Patsy” leaves to cherish fond memories of her a devoted husband, Bradley Fontenot Jr. of New Iberia; two sons, Mitchell Guilbeau of Rayne and Bradley Fontenot III of New Iberia; one daughter, Brandy Fontenot of New Iberia; four grandchildren, Oceana Alexander, Maison Guilbeau, Kingston and Camyrion Griffin; two great-grandchildren, Martiana and Cashlynn; four brothers, Joseph (Juanita) Guilbeau of Chicago, Illinois, Henry and Christopher Guilbeau of Lafayette and Larry Guilbeau of Franklin; five sisters, Claudia Guilbeau of Franklin, Jacklin Collins of Rayne, Myra Guilbeau Wilson of Moss Point, Mississippi, and Carla Guilbeau-Lee and Hope (Anthony) Broussard of Lafayette; mother-in-law, Peggy Fontenot of New Iberia; one uncle, Kearney (Sue) McDaniel; four aunts, Golden Charles, Sandra (Alvin) Burrell and Jackie (Kenneth) Clark, all of Franklin, and Anna (Richard) Burgess of Verdunville; and a host of nieces, nephews and other family members.
She was preceded in death by her son Kedrin Guilbeau, one great-grandson, Reagan Alexander; mother, Ida Mae McDaniel Guilbeau; father, Herman Laws; maternal grandparents, Willie and Anna McDaniel Sr. and two nephews, Christopher and Darnell Guilbeau.
Active pallbearers are Derek Guilbeau Sr., Lester Levine, Durell Guilbeau, Shane Hamilton, Joseph McDaniel and Jerry Fontenot.
Honorary pallbearers are Mitchell Guilbeau, Bradley Fontenot III, Derek Guilbeau Jr., James Spencer III, Larry Guilbeau, Sr., Larry Guilbeau Jr., Jamal Spencer, Jermaine Spencer and Jood Reed.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.