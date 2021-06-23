A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia for Godfrey Boudreaux Sr., 85, who passed away on Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Abbeville. Rev. Keith Landry will officiate. Interment will be at a later date in Holy Family Cemetery.
A gathering of family and friends will be Sunday from 8:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home. A Rosary, led by the Men’s Rosary Group, will be prayed at 10 a.m. Sunday.
A native of New Iberia, Mr. Boudreaux was born on June 29, 1935, to the late Laurent and Leticia Freyou Boudreaux and served our country in the National Guard. He was employed by Akzo Nobel for over 44 years and also worked as a plumber. Mr. Boudreaux was a member of the Knights of Columbus Rynella Council and his hobbies included gardening, camping, fishing, watching football and baseball, especially the Atlanta Braves. He loved and cherished his family dearly.
Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Patsy Earle Bennett Boudreaux; son Godfrey “Butch” Boudreaux Jr. (Janelle) of New Iberia; daughter Penny Smith of New Iberia; two grandchildren, Brooke Boudreaux and Leslie Normand (Mark); two great-grandchildren, Jolie Ellen Normand and Evie Kate Normand; and siblings Leo Boudreaux (Jane) of Lafayette, Robert Boudreaux (Joyce) of New Iberia, Roy Boudreaux (Laura) of Lafayette, and Lena Hebert of New Iberia.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three siblings, Margaret Melancon, Gernice Touchet and Eve Helen Louviere.
