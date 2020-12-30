LYDIA — A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 31, 2020, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Lydia for Godfrey Adam Perez, 80, who passed away on Saturday, December 26, 2020, in New Iberia. Rev. Randy Courville will be the celebrant.
Entombment will follow at St. Nicholas Cemetery in Patoutville.
A gathering of family and friends will be at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Wednesday, and will continue on Thursday from 8 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. A Rosary led, by the Men’s Rosary Group, will be prayed at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
A resident of Lydia, Godfrey Adam Perez was born on May 31, 1940, to the late Robley Matthew Perez and Hazel Rivet Perez. He was born and raised on Weeks Island and retired from Morton Salt Mine with over 30 years of service. He was a jack of all trades and could turn nothing into something. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, shrimping, crabbing and gardening.
Mr. Perez is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Lula Mae Desormeaux Perez; three sons Marty (Marlene) Perez of Lydia, Craig (Tina) Perez of Lydia and Vince (Susan) Perez of New Iberia; daughter Melissa (fiancé Edward Menard Jr.) Perez of Loreauville; four brothers Carl (Gloria) Perez of Abbeville, J.C. Perez of Lydia, Ray Perez of Lydia and Huey Perez of Bull Island; two half sisters Velma and Anna Perez; ten grandchildren; one step grandchild; nine great-grandchildren with two more on the way; and one step great-grandchild.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Robley “Kee Kee” Perez Jr. and a sister Angela “Polly” Perez.
Pallbearers will be Marty Perez, Craig Perez, Vince Perez, Trong Nguyen, Koy Perez, Adam Perez and Trent Nguyen.
Honorary pallbearers are Thai Nguyen, Edward Menard Jr., Kyle Reaux, Elijah Pauley and Tyler Pauley.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to Nurse’s Specialty Home Health, especially Ms. Ann, to A & L Personal Care, and to his sitter Hillary Price for extraordinary care.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.