Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia for Glynn Vick Bryant Sr., 86, who passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020, in New Iberia. Entombment will follow in Holy Family Cemetery. Rev. Randy Courville will officiate.
A gathering of family and friends will be at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday. A Rosary will be prayed at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
A native of Grand Saline, Texas and a longtime resident of Bayou Jack, Glynn Vick Bryant Sr. was born on August 24, 1934, to the late Gordon and Glenda Pugh Bryant. He proudly served our country in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He was a house painter for many years, and retired as a superintendent with Morton Salt with 44 years of service. A very talented carpenter, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, traveling and spending time with his family.
Mr. Bryant is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Lillian LeBlanc Bryant; a daughter, Gwen Bryant; four stepchildren, Wayne (Connie) Verret, David (Juanita) Verret, Wendy (Henry) Alexis and Danny (Janice) Verret; three siblings, Realine (Robert) Lamb, Don Bryant and Johnny (Glenda) Bryant; a sister-in-law Debbie Bryant; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son Glynn Vick Bryant Jr.; siblings Rebecca Bryant and David Bryant; and a sister-in-law Brenda Bryant.
