A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in New Iberia for Glynn Joseph Reaux, 69, who passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020, in New Iberia. Rev. Garrett Savoie will be the celebrant.
Entombment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.
Military Honors will be provided by the Iberia Veteran’s Honor Guard.
A gathering of family and friends will be at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Monday and will continue on Tuesday from 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. A Rosary, led by Mary Beth Patout, will be prayed at 5:30 p.m. on Monday.
A lifelong resident of New Iberia, Glynn Joseph Reaux was born on January 21, 1951, to the late Willie and Louise Bennett Rouly Reaux. He proudly served our country in the United States Marine Corp. He formerly owned and operated Glynn’s Grocery on St. Jude and had the best BBQ in town. Glynn absolutely loved his grandchildren, especially playing ball with them. His favorite hobby was going to the casino and he also enjoyed arguing with his younger brother, Bee, but what he cherished most was time spent with his family. He will be deeply missed.
Mr. Reaux is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Caroline Gonsoulin Reaux of New Iberia; three daughters, Cyndi (Dean) Courville of New Iberia, Jamie (Jason) Van Duzee of Broussard and Melinda (Chad) Duhon of New Iberia; two brothers, Eugene Reaux Sr. and Willie “Bee” Reaux Jr.; sister Janet Aucoin; seven grandchildren, Dylan Courville, Airelle (fiance’, Jace Harrington) Van Duzee, Chad Duhon Jr., Jason Van Duzee II, Luke Courville, Hailey Duhon and Londyn Courville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister Rosa Belle (Clifford) Tomplait; sister-in-law Susie Ann Reaux; and brother-in-law Ronald Aucoin, Sr.
Pallbearers will be Jason Van Duzee II, Chad Duhon Sr., Chad Duhon Jr., Dean Courville, Dylan Courville and Luke Courville.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, is in charge of the arrangements.